Flood warning prompts evacuations and facility closures in Manitou Springs

MAINTOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuation orders are in place for select buildings in the Manitou Springs area as the city is under a Flash Flood Warning.

The following information has been provided by the city:

As of now, re-entry has been allowed for Pikes Peak RV Park and Green Willow Cottages; eastbound Business Hwy 24 is reported clear, and Mountain Metro Transit cleared routes 3, 33, 36 to resume regular services after evacuations at 3 p.m.

Evacuations and Closures for the following:

City Hall, the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center, and the Parking and Mobility Office at 202 Manitou Avenue are closed and being evacuated.

All non-essential City staff have been directed to return home.

Essential personnel should report to Public Services or follow instructions provided by their department heads.

Public Safety Advisory:

With 2 to 3 inches of additional rain expected, flash flooding, rising creek levels, and dangerous runoff are likely. Residents and visitors should avoid Fountain Creek, low-lying areas, and stormwater channels.

Do not walk or drive through floodwaters.

Stay Connected and Informed:

Regional Alerts: www.elpasoteller911.org

Local Notifications: https://bit.ly/MSCivicReady

Flood Safety Tips: www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Manitou Springs Preparedness: https://bit.ly/COMSFloodPreparedness

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

