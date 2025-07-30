Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomes two new baby Rocky Mountain bighorns

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance has welcomed two new bighorn lambs to the herd, according to the zoo.

The lambs were born just days apart to two separate mothers.

One of the lambs, according to the zoo, is spending time with the herd. The other needed some extra health support after a "challenging start," but the zoo reports that she is doing much better now and will soon be able to join the rest of the crew.

"As Colorado’s state animal, we’re especially excited to celebrate these special arrivals!" wrote the zoo on Facebook.

The Rocky Mountain bighorns are available to view at the zoo's "West Sheep Mountain" exhibit.

