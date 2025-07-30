‘Animal safety is everything’: Zoo shares how their animals beat the heat

By Pete Cuddihy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — It’s Not Just Us Humans That Have to Deal With the Heat.

Over at the Henry Doorly Zoo, there are thousands of animals braving the high temps and humidity.

Those working at the zoo say animal safety is their number one priority. While they provide animals with different ways to beat the summer heat, they say most animals have developed adaptations to help them stay cool.

From impalas to rhinos, animals at the Henry Doorly Zoo try their best to avoid the sun on the dog days of summer.

“You’re going to see them hanging out in the shade, and that’s absolutely normal. You’re going to see that in the wild as well,” said Chief Zoological Officer Jeff Ewelt.

Ewelt took me on a ride throughout the facility to explain how his team prepares for the heat.

“It’s going to range everything from enrichment—things like ice, snowballs, things like that for animals—all the way to giving them choice, meaning they can go inside when they want to,” said Ewelt

Enrichment provides physical and mental stimulation for animals, especially in the heat, giving them an opportunity to forage while also cooling them down— a win-win situation that helps make their environment similar to the wild.

“A good majority of them are going to have pools the animals can get into, you know,” said Ewelt.

Taking advantage of anything in their environment that helps them feel more comfortable is key, whether that’s mud or running water.

As much as their environments are designed to help them chill off, Ewelt says the animals are capable of regulating temperature by themselves.

“They all have adaptations that help them in situations just like this. It doesn’t matter where they’re from. They all have ways that they can tolerate heat like this—and even the cold temperatures when winter comes,” said Ewelt.

Now for us people visiting the zoo, the facility is filled with different ways to stay cool, ranging from mist machines to giant water fountains.

“We have a lot of great indoor spaces—indoor spaces where you can just stop, take a break. You can see some amazing wildlife at the same time. It’s a win-win situation,” said Ewelt.

Allowing both animals and humans to be comfortable during the summer at Henry Doorly Zoo.

The number one piece of advice I was given for people coming to the zoo was to stay hydrated. I was told workers here stay on their feet by cooling down their body temperature with popsicles and making sure to get into air-conditioned buildings when they can.

