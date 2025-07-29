Strong storms result in flooding, at least two downed trees in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong storms came down on parts of Pueblo County late Tuesday afternoon, leading to flooding in select areas and at least two downed trees.

Several viewers sent in videos (seen above) to KRDO13 as water rushed down residential streets.

Another viewer sent in a photo of a downed tree, which appears to have fallen on a home off Thames Drive in the Regency neighborhood of Pueblo.

A downed Aspen tree at Thames Drive and Thames Court.

On his drive, viewer Randy Sprague says he also spotted a trampoline, which was blown over in the middle of the street.

A blown-away trampoline in the Regency neighborhood (Photo: Randy Sprague)

Another viewer sent in a photo of a downed tree off Glendora Drive in Pueblo.

A downed pine tree in the El Camino neighborhood of Pueblo (Photo: Conrad Schutte)

As of 5:13 p.m., Black Hills Energy reported outages impacting at least 200 customers in Southern Colorado.

A KRDO13 crew is headed out to Pueblo to assess the damage. This article may be updated.

