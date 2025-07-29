Small businesses have a chance for a few more days to win a $10,000 grant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Small business owners facing challenges have a chance to earn $10,000 in grant funding, but the opportunity is closing soon.

Backing Small Businesses grant program, supported by American Express, empowers locally significant small businesses to overcome economic hardship, grow, and drive community impact.

The program is accepting applications through Thursday, July 31, at 11 p.m., offering 400 small business grants of $10,000 each.

The grants are reserved for brick-and-mortar businesses located in historic downtowns or main streets. Businesses must have been operating on or before Jan. 1st, 2024, and have fewer than 20 full-time employees, and they must use the funding on a project that fosters sustainable growth, long-term resilience, or deepened community impact, according to the grant program.

"We would love to have our floors redone. I’d love to be able to help Miss Hillary, who owns the building, with the renovations," said Domonica Esgar, an Antique vendor at Cotton's Antique Emporium on Union Ave in Pueblo.

Southern Colorado Economic Development District Senior Program Manager Tracy Gutierrez said she has noticed small businesses opening in the area that could use the extra help, highlighting the impact of past grants.

“We did see a lot of businesses take advantage of opportunities and grant opportunities, especially after the pandemic. So we are seeing some of that growth, which is really wonderful.”

Small businesses can apply for the grant program here until Thursday at 11 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.