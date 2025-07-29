Remains found at Rocky Mountain National Park identified as tourist who went missing last year

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Larimer County Coroner's Office says they've identified remains that were found in Rocky Mountain National Park near the popular Alpine Ridge Trail.

According to officials, the remains-- now identified as 40-year-old Steven Noto-- were found on June 18, 2025.

The coroner's office says Noto was from western New York. Based on the investigation, he died last November.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation. Because of the state of the remains, the coroner's office says they were not able to identify the cause of death. However, due to other information gathered in the investigation, the coroner's office says foul play has been ruled out.

