Manitou Springs bracing for 2026 budget shortfall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City leaders are sounding the alarm about a looming budget shortfall in 2026, and they want residents involved in finding solutions.

The Manitou Springs City Council is holding a special town hall meeting tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall to lay out the city’s financial outlook. Officials are expected to present early projections showing a gap between revenue and expenses - and they’re warning that tough choices could be on the horizon.

City staff say service cuts, new fees, or tax adjustments could all be part of the discussion, but nothing has been decided. Tonight’s meeting will be streamed online for those who can’t attend in person.

KRDO13 will update this article following the meeting and have a live report at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.