Man sentenced to 13 years after crashing stolen car during high-speed chase in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Trinidad man was sentenced to 13 years after crashing a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase at the Castle Rock outlets.

According to the Colorado 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Roy Allen Elliott-Casaus was sentenced after crashing a stolen vehicle into several police cars while fleeing from officers.

Officials say Elliott-Casaus pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and vehicular eluding. According to the judicial district, the 13-year sentence will be served consecutively with a 6-year sentence for an unrelated crime in Las Animas County.

“Casaus thought he could outrun law enforcement in a stolen car-but crashing into reality, literally, brought his joy ride to an end,” said Deputy DA Jonathan Steinberg with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “Actions have consequences, especially when public safety is at risk.”

According to Castle Rock Police, they were notified back in January of 2022 of a stolen vehicle out of Englewood. Police say that by using drone technology, they located the vehicle at the outlets.

Police say they waited until Elliott-Casaus entered the driver’s seat, then attempted to pin his stolen vehicle. The police video that you can watch above shows Elliott-Casaus ramming the officers and attempting to leave at a high rate of speed.

Officer Justin Lane says he used his patrol vehicle to crash headfirst into the stolen vehicle. Elliott-Casaus was arrested after a short foot chase, according to police.

District Attorney George Brauchler said the sentence will send a strong message to those who commit crimes in Douglas County. “Nothing says ‘I cannot be trusted to remain free’ like deliberately and repeatedly crashing a stolen car into the police in an effort to escape accountability. You came to the wrong county. Thieves are despicable. Those who flee from their thievery are cowards and dangerous. The good news is none of the good guys were hurt, and the bad guys will be left to steal fellow inmates’ pudding for years.”

