Downtown Colorado Springs to host ‘Tinis and Weenies’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership says select restaurants will be serving up a perfect pairing of "'tinis and weenies" starting this weekend.

The Downtown Partnership says it's partnering with local food critic Side Dish with Schniper, and people can hit up different restaurants, checking martini and gourmet hot dog pairings off their passports. Checking off a location on your passport gets you entered to win prizes, the Downtown Partnership said.

Some of the pairings include:

Caprese Martini + Chipotle Chicken Sausage at Odyssey Gastropub

at Odyssey Gastropub Malört Martini + Chicago Dog at Shame & Regret

at Shame & Regret Watermelon Sugar Martini + Venice Beach Dog at Wobbly Olive

There will also be a meat-free option at Icons and Avenue 19, officials say.

“With Downtown COS' brilliantly offbeat Weenies & 'Tinis series, hotdogs are finally having their day. (Just spare my ears, and don't call them 'glizzies.' Le sigh),” wrote Matthew Schniper of Side Dish with Schniper in a press release.

The event runs from August 1 to August 17, with a kick-off party on July 31. That party is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Icons. Officials say people can check out performances, grab a 'tini and weenie pairing, and win prizes.

Check out participating restaurants and check off a pairing by clicking here and downloading a passport.

