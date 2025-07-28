Skip to Content
Officials investigating after man found unresponsive in shower dies at John Martin Reservoir

HASTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating after a man died in the showers at John Martin Reservoir State Park.

According to CPW, the man was discovered unresponsive in the shower at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. The person who found him called 911 before starting CPR.

Within minutes of the call, a CPW officer arrived and administered Narcan, the agency said.

A Bent County deputy and firefighters with the Hasty-McClave Fire Protection District and the Lamar Fire Department arrived shortly after. The group continued "life-sustaining measures" before requesting the Bent County coroner, CPW said.

Despite the attempts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, CPW said.

"CPW offers our condolences to the family and friends of the visitor, and to everyone involved in this tragic incident," Dan Kirmer, park manager, said.

