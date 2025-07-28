Keshia Knight Pulliam mourns the death of her ‘big brother’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Keshia Knight Pulliam has made a promise to her late television brother, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Knight Pulliam, who as a child star played Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” posted a tribute to Warner on social media over the weekend. The actor, who played her older brother Theo Huxtable on the show, died July 20 in a drowning accident in Costa Rica. He was 54.

On Sunday, Knight Pulliam posted a video of Warner playing guitar at a concert.

“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls,” she wrote in the caption.

Just prior to his death, Warner released the Season 2 premiere of his “Not All Hood” podcast which featured him, his co-host Candace O. Kelley and Knight Pulliam.

On the podcast, the former costars got emotional talking about the end of “The Cosby Show” in 1992.

“We were all ready to just kind of move on. So I was cool with finishing the last episode and everyone saying bye,” Warner said. “I was so cool, had no emotions, and then I saw Keshia started crying, and then I started crying.”

“He’s stuck with me for life,” she said at the time.

