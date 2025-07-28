Deion Sanders had his bladder removed earlier this year after doctors found a tumor, says he’s beaten cancer

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Deion Sanders said on Monday he has fought – and beaten – cancer after having his bladder removed, shedding light on the latest health struggles that have plagued the Hall of Famer.

The University of Colorado head football coach, 57, and members of his medical team said in a news conference Monday that he underwent the removal after a malignant tumor was found on his bladder.

He urged others to make sure they are on top of their health and getting seen by doctors.

“Get checked out,” Sanders emphatically said, “because it could have been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t.”

Sanders, who has battled other health issues in the past, said this was his 14th surgery and thinks he lost 25 pounds.

“We’re helping some folks today. There’s some folks right now calling the doctors, scheduling checkups. There’s some wives out there saying, ‘Baby, I told you. … Because if it could happen to Prime, baby, it could happen to you,’” Sanders said.

In 2023, Sanders underwent surgery for blood clots in both of his legs but avoided having a foot amputation.

Two years before that, he had two toes amputated due to blood clots while he was the head coach at Jackson State University.

Sanders, entering his third season as the Buffaloes’ head coach, had missed Colorado’s on-campus camps earlier this year because of the health issue, which at the time had been unspecified.

Sanders told reporters he spoke to players about his health on Sunday.

“I always knew I was going to coach again,” Sanders said. “I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again.”

Sanders said he can’t control his new bladder – “I depend on Depends,” he lightheartedly said – but he conveyed his mood is positive despite the circumstances.

“Slowly but surely, I built myself back up to where I’m able, I’m strong, I’m ready,” Sanders said. “I’m still probably about 12 pounds down. I’m going to get that right. … But it has been a tremendous journey, and I’m truly thankful that God – God is so good.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes host Georgia Tech in the team’s season opener on August 29.

This story has been updated with additional information.

