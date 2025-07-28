Colorado health officials urge residents and visitors avoid toxic algae this summer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tells residents and visitors to "when in doubt, stay out" when it comes to toxic algae this summer.

According to environmental officials, blue-green algae occurs naturally in Colorado water, and with warm conditions, it can grow rapidly, producing toxins that can be harmful for humans and fatal to pets.

The department has provided the following information regarding algae:

People exposed to toxic algae may develop skin irritation, rashes, digestive system issues, low energy, fever, headache, or sore throat. People who think they may have come in contact with toxic algae should:

Shower or rinse with fresh water immediately.

Contact a healthcare provider if they experience symptoms.

Pets are more likely to drink affected water. Symptoms can include drooling, diarrhea and vomiting, low energy, loss of appetite, stumbling, and tremors. If your pet is exposed, you should:

Get the pet out of the water immediately.

Keep the pet from licking their fur or paws until they are rinsed.

Rinse the pet with clean, fresh tap water as soon as possible. Thoroughly remove all algae from their fur, skin, and paws.

Watch for symptoms, and contact a veterinarian if your pet shows any symptoms or if you suspect they have swallowed toxic algae.

For additional support, contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222

Officials recommend contacting the water body you plan to visit for up-to-date conditions and following posted signs while watching for blooms or scum before entering the water.

Visit the toxic algae dashboard to learn about recently reported blooms; however, due to rapid changes, the dashboard may not reflect current conditions.

Colorado asks residents to pick up pet waste and dispose of it properly, not to use excess fertilizers, and to reduce the use of de-icers that contain ingredients like nitrogen and urea to help prevent toxic algae.

Contact ToxCall at 303-692-2606 or cdphe_toxcall@state.co.us to report suspected toxic algae.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.