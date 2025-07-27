Skip to Content
Car smashes into home in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A car smashed into a home in Southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night.

It happened around 10:30 on Sierra Springs Drive off Jet Wing.

Investigators say the driver lost control of their car, drove across several yards, then hit the house multiple times.

The driver was cited for careless driving.

We're hoping to learn more about what caused them to lose control.

We'll update this story as soon as we get more information.

Julia Donovan

