Police believe store robberies in Anaheim and Santa Monica are related

By Jeff Nguyen

CALIFORNIA (KCAL, KCBS) — A smash-and-grab robbery at an upscale clothing store in Santa Monica could be connected to an attempted jewelry store heist in Anaheim, according to investigators.

The Santa Monica Police Department believes the crew may be involved in more robberies in Southern California.

Investigators said the clothing store robbery happened at The RealReal location near the 200 block of 26th Street on July 18. More than a dozen suspects smashed through the first store’s front glass door before breaking into multiple display cases and stealing “high-end merchandise,” according to Santa Monica PD.

Witness Ramondo Taylor recorded a video of the thieves carrying bags of clothing and other goods into four getaway vehicles. Santa Monica police said the license plates had been removed from the suspects’ SUVs and cars.

“I knew they were up to no good,” Taylor said. “I’m going wow, this is like a movie.”

Detectives believe the suspects carried out a similar smash-and-grab robbery a day before the Santa Monica robbery.

On July 17, a group of thieves smashed into the Al-Amira Jewelry store in Anaheim while the owner was inside. The owner scared off the suspects by firing a single shot shortly after the break-in.

In both cases, no one was hurt.

