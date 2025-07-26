Military family has their truck stolen while moving to Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A military family that was moving from Oregon had their car stolen while they were staying at a hotel in Colorado Springs over the Fourth of July celebration.

The family is asking for help from the community in hopes that someone will find their stolen car, which is filled with family memories.

Kaylee Schaible said her family moved to Colorado Springs because her husband got stationed in Fort Carson.

The family of 6 stayed at the Fairfield Hotel off Geyser Drive when their car was stolen.

"I had ashes of loved ones in it. He had ashes of past dogs. It's kind of stuff that can't be replaced at this time," said Schaible.

This is affecting their children.

"My son, my seven-year-old son, has a genetic condition called CDLF, which is Cornelia de Lange Syndrome. He had all of his paperwork, his toiletry needs, his sensory stuff, and since his stuff has been gone, his behaviors have been erratic and sporadic," said Schaible.

KRDO13 did reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to see if they have an update on this incident, but we haven't heard back from them.