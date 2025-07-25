U.S. Department of Education releases federal funding for Colorado Schools

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Education has been informed that the US Department of Education will release funding for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to Governor Polis, this release follows Colorado and other states' efforts to persuade the Trump Administration to unlock the remaining $5 billion. The governor says $66 million of that will go to Colorado for education funding.

“Today, all the withheld education funding from the Trump Administration has been returned to our classrooms, where it should have been this whole time. While I am thrilled this funding has been returned to our students, this uncertainty created significant chaos for families and schools with the school year only weeks away,” said Governor Polis.

Below is a statement from Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova:

We are pleased by today’s notice that the US Department of Education (ED) will release funding for Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, and Adult Education and Family Literacy for the 2025-2026 school year. For the State of Colorado, last year we received: Title 1-C: $7,189,738

Title II-A: $25,937,647

Title III-A: $11,172,632

Title IV-A: $13,529,608

Adult Education and Family Literacy (AEFLA): $8,814,117 We anticipate similar allocations for the coming year. As soon as we receive the grant award notifications and - in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General - complete a review of the assurances, our team will begin working to provide grant award letters for these title funds to our school districts and BOCES. Federal dollars provide critical support for every child in Colorado - no matter where they live - to learn, grow, and thrive. We are grateful to US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and to the many educators, district leaders, community partners, elected officials, and public education supporters who advocated for the release of these much-needed funds.

