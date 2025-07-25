Person dies after 150-foot fall down steep rock face in Pike

PIKE, Colo. (KRDO) – A person is dead after falling approximately 150 feet from a steep rock face near Pike-San Isabel National Forest, according to the Elk Creek Fire Department (ECFD).

The department said it happened Thursday, in rugged terrain just southwest of Conifer near Eagles Gate and Pine Valley Road.

ECFD said recovery conditions were challenging, and crews used ropes to perform a high-angle recovery operation.

Multiple emergency response teams were on scene to assist, including Conifer Fire, Alpine Rescue Team, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly painful time," the Elk Creek Fire Department said in a post to social media Thursday.

