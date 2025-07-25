Skip to Content
Person dies after 150-foot fall down steep rock face in Pike

Elk Creek Fire Department
By
Published 5:58 AM

PIKE, Colo. (KRDO) – A person is dead after falling approximately 150 feet from a steep rock face near Pike-San Isabel National Forest, according to the Elk Creek Fire Department (ECFD).

The department said it happened Thursday, in rugged terrain just southwest of Conifer near Eagles Gate and Pine Valley Road.

ECFD said recovery conditions were challenging, and crews used ropes to perform a high-angle recovery operation.

May be an image of 6 people, people climbing and tree

Multiple emergency response teams were on scene to assist, including Conifer Fire, Alpine Rescue Team, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly painful time," the Elk Creek Fire Department said in a post to social media Thursday.

May be an image of 9 people, jeep and offroad vehicle

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

