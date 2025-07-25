Skip to Content
Hiker with significant injuries airlifted to safety after 200-foot fall from Colorado mountain

Alpine Rescue Team
By
Published 7:15 AM

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Crews say they worked to rescue a hiker who suffered serious injuries after falling nearly 200 feet down a steep snowfield near Saint Mary’s Glacier on Wednesday.

According to the Alpine Rescue Team, rescue crews were sent out just after noon on July 23 to rescue a person with reported significant injuries after a fall at the mountain in rugged, snowy terrain just west of Black Hawk.

The Alpine Rescue Team worked with the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, Clear Creek EMS, and Clear Creek Fire Authority to respond to the scene. Due to the extent of the hiker's injuries and the difficult conditions, rescuers requested air support from Flight for Life.

May be an image of 5 people, people climbing and mountain
Courtesy: Alpine Rescue Team
May be an image of 6 people, helicopter and text that says 'N399LG 9L G'

Members worked with Clear Creek EMS SAR-Paramedics and the Flight for Life flight crew to stabilize the patient while the team worked to plan an evacuation.

The Alipne Rescue Team said crews worked to carefully lower the injured hiker 200 feet to reach safer terrain near the willows above a lake before loading them into a Flight for Life helicopter.

Courtesy: Alpine Rescue Team

“We’re always happy to help those having a bad day in the mountains,” Alpine Rescue Team said in a post to social media.

No further details about the injured hiker’s identity or a further update on their condition have been released.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

