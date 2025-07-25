Hiker with significant injuries airlifted to safety after 200-foot fall from Colorado mountain

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Crews say they worked to rescue a hiker who suffered serious injuries after falling nearly 200 feet down a steep snowfield near Saint Mary’s Glacier on Wednesday.

According to the Alpine Rescue Team, rescue crews were sent out just after noon on July 23 to rescue a person with reported significant injuries after a fall at the mountain in rugged, snowy terrain just west of Black Hawk.

The Alpine Rescue Team worked with the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, Clear Creek EMS, and Clear Creek Fire Authority to respond to the scene. Due to the extent of the hiker's injuries and the difficult conditions, rescuers requested air support from Flight for Life.

Courtesy: Alpine Rescue Team

Members worked with Clear Creek EMS SAR-Paramedics and the Flight for Life flight crew to stabilize the patient while the team worked to plan an evacuation.

The Alipne Rescue Team said crews worked to carefully lower the injured hiker 200 feet to reach safer terrain near the willows above a lake before loading them into a Flight for Life helicopter.

Courtesy: Alpine Rescue Team

“We’re always happy to help those having a bad day in the mountains,” Alpine Rescue Team said in a post to social media.

No further details about the injured hiker’s identity or a further update on their condition have been released.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.