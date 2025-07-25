Hickenlooper, bipartisan colleagues demand answers about Grok’s antisemitic language on X

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper has joined 15 other Senators to demand answers from Elon Musk's xAI about its chatbot "Grok's" alleged antisemitic post.

According to the Senators, on July 8, the AI chatbot posted antisemitic social media posts referring to itself as "MechaHitler." Hickenlooper and his colleagues say that the xAI was launched without documenting safety testing, which has been the standard for other AI Labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

“xAI’s failure to take reasonable measures to mitigate against its AI models from engaging in hate speech is reckless, unacceptable, and antisemitic,” wrote the senators. “It is one thing to protect free speech and create an environment that fosters open dialogue; it is another to promote virulent anti-Jewish rhetoric."

Colorado Senator Hickenlooper proposed a "Trust, but Verify" framework for AI regulation. According to the Senator, the three policy areas would be:

1) AI transparency and user literacy,

2) consumer data protection, and

3) international coalition building. He also proposed the development of standards for third-party auditors who would be able to audit and certify AI companies’ compliance with federal regulations.

Below is the letter signed by Hickenlooper and 15 other Senators, who say they are demanding answers.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.