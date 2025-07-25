Female inmate found unresponsive in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 47-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at El Paso County Jail on July 24, around 6:47 p.m.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), deputies and medical staff performed life-saving efforts and medical care immediately before American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department took over at 6:57 p.m.

EPSO says at 7:40 p.m., the female was pronounced deceased.

An investigation of the incident is currently in effect, but EPSO says as of now, there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

An autopsy of the individual will be performed by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. The coroners will release the identification of the individual when appropriate, according to EPSO.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.