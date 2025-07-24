Skip to Content
Shelter-in-place lifted for quarter-mile radius around 7800 block of Buffalo Horn Drive

Pixabay
By
Published 9:37 AM

UPDATED 10:17 A.M.: The sheriff's office says the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place for a quarter-mile radius around the 7800 block of Buffalo Horn Drive due to a gas leak.

Residents should stay inside, close doors and windows, and turn off their heating/cooling systems, the sheriff's office says.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Celeste Springer

