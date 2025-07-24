Hulk Hogan, WWE sensation, dies at age 71

Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, according to the WWE.

Hogan was a professional world wrestling champion and TV personality. He also dipped into politics, speaking at Republican National Convention events.

The wrestling superstar was recognizable to many, with his iconic mustache and his propensity to call everyone "brother."

His career was not without some controversy, however. In 2015, Hogan apologized for racist remarks, which he said were recorded in an “unauthorized sex tape,” CNN reported.

The WWE posted the following statement on his passing: