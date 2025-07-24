Skip to Content
CSPD: Person run over by car in suspected road rage incident, hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that someone has been run over by a car after a suspected road rage incident, according to a sergeant at the scene. The suspect is still on the loose as of 12:07 p.m., according to police.

According to the sergeant, it appears a person got out of their car and at that point was run over.

The incident happened near Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The northbound lanes of Union are shut down, and southbound lanes will likely close as well, CSPD said.

A sergeant on scene says that the person who was hit was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson with CSPD says the person has life-threatening injuries.

While the on-scene sergeant says preliminary information points to the incident being road rage, they say they are still investigating.

Celeste Springer

