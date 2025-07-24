A shadowy figure, Kohberger’s interactions with women and jailhouse habits: Takeaways from the Idaho murders document release

By Dakin Andone, Lily Hautau, CNN

(CNN) — The legal saga against the man who murdered four University of Idaho students may have ended Wednesday, when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. But new details about the case are still emerging, even as many questions remain unanswered.

The sentencing cleared the way for police to release a trove of documents from the investigation into the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen, who were found dead in their off-campus home on November 13, 2022.

Shortly after sentencing, the city of Moscow, Idaho, released more than 300 documents, detailing the discovery of the victims’ bodies, the police investigation and what investigators learned about the confessed killer, Bryan Kohberger. The documents show investigators received and followed many different tips, including those that did not ultimately offer a connection to the killer.

Here are a some of the details contained in the document release:

A shadowy figure behind 1122 King Road

Prior to the attack, the roommates living at 1122 King Road experienced a string of strange occurrences – including a glimpse of a man who was seen staring at one of the victims.

One of the victims’ two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke, told police Goncalves saw an “unknown” man staring at her “up above their house to the south,” about a month prior to the attacks, when she took her dog out. Goncalves called the other roommates to ask if they would be home soon, Funke said.

Other interviews suggested Goncalves described this encounter to many others: Someone who had dated Goncalves relayed to police a description of a similar incident, telling investigators she was taking the dog out when she saw a shadowy figure behind the house. A separate friend similarly told police Goncalves saw a dark figure “staring at her from the tree line,” one document says.

Citing this friend, the report says there had been “light hearted talk and jokes made about a stalker in the past.” But “all the girls were slightly nervous” about the possibility that they were, indeed, being stalked.

Another person described to police an incident they heard about through someone else, in which Goncalves was followed by a “random guy” around the grocery store. When she left, Goncalves believed the man tried to get into her car.

A focus on the doors

The records released by Moscow detail how investigators focused in on the doors to the three-story house at 1122 King Road, and who had access to them: One door, the records indicate, could be opened using a code, while another, in the kitchen, was a sliding glass door.

Just over a week before the murders, Funke and her roommates had found the door open around 11 a.m., she told police. They entered the home and grabbed golf clubs before checking the rest of house, she said. The screws on the door’s hinges were loose, Funke told police, and Kernodle’s dad fixed it.

The other surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, later told police the roommates were “pretty good about locking doors.”

“Nothing really weird happens in Moscow usually,” she said.

There was a constant stream of people coming and going from 1122 King Road, one individual told police in an interview, adding “more people knew the code to their door than they should have.” He was also unsure whether the victims regularly locked the rear sliding glass door. Another person told police the front door to the home had issues locking, and could sometimes be opened without the code.

Police noted the back door, specifically, when they responded to the home after the victims’ friends discovered their bodies: Officers noticed the door, with “smudged finger prints,” was open, and that footprints in the snow led away from the door. A nearby window screen lying on the ground looked damaged, the police report states.

In the past, police have acknowledged in court records that one of the two surviving roommates saw an intruder inside the home the night of the murders. According to the documents released Wednesday, Mortensen told police she did not believe the sliding door was locked that night – and that she saw the figure leave through the kitchen door, though she did not remember whether he left the door open.

The discovery of the victims

Mortensen told police that the night of the murders, around 4 a.m., she heard a scream that she believed to belong to Goncalves, according to a report detailing the initial police response.

CNN previously reported that Mortensen told police she heard Goncalves say, “There is someone here.” She later opened her bedroom door and saw a figure clad in black wearing a mask, prompting her to close her door and lock it. Mortensen told police she was “in and out of it,” and didn’t fully remember the incident.

Later that morning, Funke called police, who responded to a grim scene inside the home: Blood was everywhere, the documents say, all over the walls and the floors. In Kernodle’s room, it was “obvious an intense struggle had occurred,” one officer wrote.

Chapin and Kernodle were found together. So, too, were Mogen and Goncalves, beneath a bloody pink blanket.

The victims’ wounds

A report outlining the findings of the medical examiner indicated Kernodle had more than 50 stab wounds, “mostly defensive” – an indication that she tried to fight off her attacker.

The autopsy reports also found that each of the victims had suffered “sharp force injuries” – though Goncalves also had “asphyxial injures” and “blunt force injuries.” She had been stabbed more than 20 times, the document says, though her father said after the killer’s sentencing Wednesday she had been stabbed more than 30 times.

To this day, the murder weapon has not been recovered by police, but authorities have indicated that they believe the killer used a Ka-Bar knife. A tan, leather sheath for one such weapon containing Kohberger’s DNA was found at the scene of the killings.

Following the autopsies, a doctor told police the murder weapon “was not serrated,” and was “single edged, very sharp.” Additionally, “a lot of force was used by the suspect,” the doctor said.

Kohberger allegedly ‘offended … female students’

Kohberger had a purported history of troubling or strange interactions with women – including in his capacity as a teaching assistant at Washington State University, where he was a PhD student, the documents suggest.

In one, an investigator outlined the content of several screenshots from text message conversations about Kohberger between WSU professors. One of those screenshots includes a discussion about the need for “an intervention with Kohberger,” noting “apparently he’s offended several of our female students.”

In October 2023, investigators interviewed an individual – identified only as “L” – who was a teaching assistant who shared an office with Kohberger during the fall 2022 semester.

“L” told investigators that Kohberger tried to use his authority as a teaching assistant “to inappropriately interact with female students,” one document outlining L’s interview says. “L” believed Kohberger wanted a girlfriend – a subject they discussed “on many occasions.”

One WSU student told police she saw pictures of herself and her friends on Kohberger’s phone while watching a “Dateline” special on Kohberger and the Idaho murders this May. She believed the photos came from her Instagram account, which had been public in the fall of 2022, when she was in a class where Kohberger was the teaching assistant.

The women never spoke to Kohberger, she said, though he did sit near her on the rare occasion he attended class.

Kohberger at one time told “L” he might lose his teaching assistant position because of a problem with a Dr. “S.” Kohberger asked “L,” the document says, if he would help him “fight the allegations,” but “L” said he refused, telling police Kohberger was dishonest.

A separate document includes a note from an investigator who described receiving emails “which discuss Kohberger’s specific issues which led to him being terminated from the TA program and losing his funding for his PhD program.”

Kohberger’s first interview with police

Among the documents released Wednesday is one describing Kohberger’s first interview with police on December 30, 2022, following his arrest at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Early that morning, Kohberger was interviewed by Moscow Police Cpl. Brett Payne and Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson at a Pennsylvania State Police facility in Stroudsburg.

When the pair introduced themselves, Kohberger told Payne, “You do look familiar,” the corporal’s report notes. When Gilbertson asked him to elaborate, Kohberger said Payne looked like someone he knew previously.

Most of the conversation consisted of small talk, Payne wrote in the report, with a focus on Kohberger’s studies and his interests in criminal justice and criminology. But Kohberger eventually asked the detectives why they were speaking, the report says. Gilbertson told him it was because of what happened in Moscow, just off the University of Idaho campus.

Asked if he knew about the incident, Kohberger said, “of course.” Police had been investigating, he added, for “how long has it been?” Kohberger claimed to know about the homicides only because of a schoolwide alert he received.

Asked if he wanted to talk more about the matter, Kohberger said, “Well, I think I would need a lawyer.” Detectives ended the interview soon after.

Kohberger’s handwashing habit

An inmate housed next to Kohberger in the Latah County, Idaho, jail provided a rare glimpse into the killer’s jailhouse habits – claiming he washed his hands “dozens of times a day.” Kohberger, the inmate said, would also spend up to an hour taking a shower.

Kohberger spent nearly all his nights awake, moving around, said the inmate, who found it annoying. Kohberger would nap during the day, the inmate said. Kohberger also spent hours every day on video calls with his mother.

CNN’s Elise Hammond, Danya Gainor, Jeff Winter, Laura Dolan and Elizabeth Hartfield contributed to this report.

