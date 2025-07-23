Push from animal rights activists leads to new rules on Colorado snake enclosure sizes

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- This month, new rules went into place for size requirements for snake enclosures in Colorado.

The changes entail that pet store or breeder snake enclosures must be long enough for the snake inside to stretch out its entire body.

"Snakes who are denied the ability to stretch out to their full length are vastly more susceptible to more injuries and diseases and also psychological stress than snakes who are able to stretch out to their full length and explore their surroundings a bit," said Dan Paden with PETA.

PETA says they fought hard for the measure alongside the Colorado Reptile Humane Society.

“Snakes suffer just as much as any cat or dog would when crammed into a tiny glass box or a dark drawer where they can’t stretch out or engage in natural behaviors,” said PETA General Counsel Lori Kettler in a press release. “PETA applauds Colorado for taking this important step to help captive snakes live happier, healthier lives and urges other states to follow its lead.”

Breeders and pet stores have until January 1, 2027 to make sure they are in compliance with the new rules before repercussions from the Department of Agriculture start being issued.

"[Snakes] are not inanimate objects. These are not things. These are complicated, intelligent, sensitive animals," said Paden.

