Man accused of throwing explosives off Williamsburg Bridge faces federal charges

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — A New York City man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he built improvised explosive devices using instructions he found on the internet.

Michael Gann is accused of making at least seven explosives, and throwing some off the Williamsburg Bridge into the East River, between May and June of this year.

The 55-year-old man from Inwood was charged with attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, transportation of explosive materials and unlawful possession of destructive devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday.

Gann allegedly stored explosives on SoHo rooftops

Prosecutors say Gann set off an explosive on June 5 near the East River and the FDR Drive, and the blast apparently frightened him. According to the indictment, he told investigators he started to consider getting rid of the devices, either by throwing them into the river or by handing them over to the FDNY.

He is accused of throwing three devices from the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg Bridge, two of them landing in the water and one landing on subway tracks.

The indictment reveals he allegedly stored the explosives on rooftops of SoHo apartments, where investigators also found 30 grams of explosive powder — more than 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks. Prosecutors say they found another device in his bag, and one in his pocket.

According to the indictment, he told law enforcement he was trying to make pyrotechnics and learned how to do it online.

Prosecutors say Gann has 30 prior arrests, including 28 convictions. CBS News New York reached out to his attorneys for comment.

