Crews combatting lightning-caused White Hawk Fire in southwest Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A new wildfire, which officials say was caused by lightning, is burning a remote area south of Conifer.

According to the Elk Creek Fire Department (ECFD) the White Hawk Fire, burning near the White Hawk Trail by the north fork of the South Platte River, was at 1.8 acres at the last measurement. The fire department says the terrain crews are working is "very steep and challenging."

Crews began combatting the fire Tuesday, constructing a fire line around all of the fire – but all resources were pulled back for safety reasons as another storm cell moved in.

Courtesy: Elk Creek Fire Department

ECFD said smoke and flames were likely visible through the night. Fire crews are expected to be back at work this morning, with the goal of 100% containment by tonight.

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has not issued any evacuations at this time.

