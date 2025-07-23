CPW releases the causes of death for two grey wolves

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The causes of death for two grey wolves involved in the reintroduction effort have been confirmed by wildlife officials.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) confirmed that the female gray wolf, 2514, who passed away on April 20 in Rocky Mountain National Park, died due to injuries from a mountain lion attack.

USFWS also confirmed that the other female wolf 2512, who passed in northwest Colorado on May 15, was due to trauma from a lawful foothold trap used for coyote control.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife states that foothold traps are generally prohibited; however, property owners of commercial livestock are permitted to use the traps for a 30-day period if specific criteria are met.

CPW confirms that, in this case, the trap was permitted. When the trapper discovered the wolf, they notified CPW, which then released the animal, says officials. CPW states that the next day, they received a mortality signal.

Wildlife officials will not be taking legal action due to the trap being approved, according to CPW.

CPW has implemented a statewide suspension on issuing 30-day permits that allow foothold/leghold traps, instant-kill body-gripping design traps, or snares used on terrestrial species, and stated that they will provide new guidance soon.

CPW reminds landowners that federal and state law prohibit taking gray wolves unless authorized.

Regarding the investigation of male gray wolf 2507, who passed away on May 31, CPW states that the case is still active and further information will not be released at this time.

Wildlife officials did note that wolf survival in Colorado is within normal margins and that the average lifespan of a gray wolf in the Rocky Mountains is 3 to 4 years.

