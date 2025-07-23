Court documents reveal teenager is accused of killing mother, injuring sister in stabbing at Castle Pines apartment

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KRDO) – Douglas County deputies say an 18-year-old is in custody, accused of stabbing his mother to death and nearly killing his older sister in an attack at a Castle Pines apartment over the weekend.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in progress at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Sweet River Circle.

Based on the information given in the initial report, deputies made a forced entry into the apartment, where they found a woman not breathing, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Another woman was later located inside the apartment with a serious arm injury, which deputies say also appeared to have been caused by a knife.

Deputies quickly started life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

DCSO said through a rapid on-scene investigation, deputies were able to identify and locate a suspect – 18-year-old Messiah-Williams. He was found in an open space south of the apartments and taken into custody without further incident.

Messiah Williams. Courtesy: DCSO

DCSO said Williams is now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence related to the attack.

Though the sheriff's office initially said it believed Williams was related to the victims, an arrest affidavit reveals it was his mother who was killed in the attack, and his older sister who was critically wounded.

Court documents also reveal that the 18-year-old didn't live with his mother and sister in the apartment where the attack happened; instead, Williams had only been allowed to stay there two days prior, after he was kicked out of an addiction treatment facility.

According to the arrest affidavit, the sister told investigators everything had seemed normal until she heard her mother gasping, walked into the kitchen, and saw her brother standing over her mother with a knife. When she tried to step in, she was attacked, according to the affidavit.

During a 911 call, the sister told dispatchers, "My brother started stabbing us," "I'm dying," and "My mom is dead," and appeared to have trouble breathing.

Williams was later found walking naked near the apartment. Another resident reported seeing him discard something in a dumpster, which investigators believe to be his clothing. After his arrest, investigators found several superficial abrasions on Williams' face, arms, legs, feet, and back.

Williams is expected to be in court on July 25, where formal charges will be presented.

In the meantime, DCSO is asking residents in the Castle Pines area – specifically those who live near Spring River Circle – to check their home security cameras for any potential footage of the suspect.

If you see any unusual activity, suspicious vehicles, or possible footage of Williams between the night of July 20 and early morning of July 21, you're asked to email the footage directly to mtalmon@dcsheriff.net.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.