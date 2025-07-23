Coroner publicly identifies woman who died in boating accident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has publicly identified the woman who died in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo on July 19.

According to the coroner, Jessica Carole Gaebler, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene that day.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said from preliminary reports, it appears the boat was under power, and the woman fell off the back of the boat onto the propeller.

CPW says the incident happened near the North Shore at Denver Cove. Pueblo West firefighters attempted life-saving measures after the 43-year-old woman was brought to the North Shore Marina, but were unsuccessful.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.