Colorado Springs teenager accused of intentionally hitting police car, fleeing from officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a teenager is now in custody, accused of intentionally hitting a patrol car while attempting to flee from officers.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 12:30 a.m. on July 22, officers attempted to speak with the driver of a vehicle parked after hours at Wildflower Park, a city park.

But when they approached, police say the driver of the car "intentionally struck" a marked patrol car, pushing it out of their way before fleeing.

Officers found the vehicle driving nearby and attempted to pull the driver over – which is when the suspect fled again, driving "in a reckless manner that endangered the public," CSPD said.

Officers were eventually able to track down the vehicle and arrest the driver, identified as 18-year-old Kodie Hannula.

Hannula was booked into the El Paso County Jail on probable cause for vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, third-degree criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

