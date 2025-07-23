Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs teenager accused of intentionally hitting police car, fleeing from officers

Canva
By
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a teenager is now in custody, accused of intentionally hitting a patrol car while attempting to flee from officers.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 12:30 a.m. on July 22, officers attempted to speak with the driver of a vehicle parked after hours at Wildflower Park, a city park.

But when they approached, police say the driver of the car "intentionally struck" a marked patrol car, pushing it out of their way before fleeing.

Officers found the vehicle driving nearby and attempted to pull the driver over – which is when the suspect fled again, driving "in a reckless manner that endangered the public," CSPD said.

Officers were eventually able to track down the vehicle and arrest the driver, identified as 18-year-old Kodie Hannula.

Hannula was booked into the El Paso County Jail on probable cause for vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, third-degree criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.