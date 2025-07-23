5 things to know for July 23: Lawmaker security, Gaza, Texas floods, Columbia University, Japan trade deal

By Jade Walker, CNN

In February, President Donald Trump made an aggressive push to reshape the Kennedy Center by firing its leader, naming a longtime confidant as interim executive director, dismissing board members appointed by Democrats and then appointing his own trustees who promptly elected him as chair. Now, House Republicans are trying to name the performing arts center’s opera house after first lady Melania Trump.

The House of Representatives is increasing funding and resources for lawmakers to provide them with additional security options. The “pilot program,” which is meant to assist lawmakers returning to their districts for the five-week recess, was created following the deadly attack on Minnesota state lawmakers in June. According to a release from the Committee on House Administration, House members will receive $20,000 to increase the security of their homes. An additional $5,000 per month will be disbursed to each lawmaker to pay for personal security through the end of the year. In 2024, the US Capitol Police investigated more than 9,000 threats against lawmakers, marking an 83% increase from the previous year. During that same period, Trump was targeted in two apparent assassination attempts.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has only worsened since Israel launched its blockade of aid last March, leaving millions of Palestinians facing starvation. Now, a coalition of international organizations says the blockade is also endangering the lives of doctors and aid workers. In a joint statement, more than 100 humanitarian groups called on Israel to restore the full flow of food, clean water and medical supplies to Gaza and agree to a ceasefire. The coalition warned that supplies were “totally depleted” and that their organizations were “witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes.” International news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), also announced plans to try and evacuate its remaining freelance staff from Gaza because they are starving and too weak to work. “Without immediate intervention, the last reporters in Gaza will die,” AFP’s main journalist union said in a statement.

Texas lawmakers will hold a special hearing today to investigate the state’s response to the deadly flash floods that hit over the July 4th weekend. At least 135 people were killed in central Texas, including more than 100 in Kerr County, where children’s camps and RV parks sat on the banks of the Guadalupe River. The joint select committee’s inquiry will include testimony from officials in charge of managing the rivers in the area as well as the head of the Division of Emergency Management and members of the state police. The lawmakers are expected to seek details about flood planning, disaster preparedness and response and communications. “We need to find out what happened. We need to know for us to go forward and make sure that we prevent the loss of life on the scale,” said José Menéndez, a Democratic state senator who will be on the joint select committee.

Columbia University has sanctioned more than 70 students for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus. According to a source familiar with the disciplinary action, around 80% of those students received suspensions, expulsions or degree revocation. The punishments were announced as the school works behind the scenes to get the Trump administration to restore its federal funding. Earlier this month, CNN reported that Columbia was on the verge of striking a deal that would require it to pay a multimillion-dollar settlement, implement changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, boost transparency in hiring and admissions efforts, and take other steps to improve security for Jewish students. In return, the university would regain access to over $400 million in federal funding the Trump administration stripped away earlier this year.

After months of negotiation, President Trump announced a trade agreement with Japan on Tuesday night. The deal will see US importers pay 15% “reciprocal” tariffs on Japanese goods exported to the states. The 15% rate will also extend to Japanese autos and car parts, putting the country at an advantage over other major vehicle exporters, which have faced a 25% levy on automotive sector exports since April. Additionally, Japan will invest $550 billion in the US, Trump said. “This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it,” he posted on his social media site. In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hailed the deal as “the lowest figure to date for a country that has a trade surplus with the United States.”

