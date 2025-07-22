Tensions and questions at Prairie Ridge Solar meeting, proposed solar farm east of Yoder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A proposed 400-megawatt solar farm that would span thousands of acres in eastern El Paso County is drawing both interest and opposition from nearby residents.

The project, known as Prairie Ridge Solar, would be developed by 174 Power Global and could become one of the largest solar facilities in the state. The proposed site sits between Jones and Berridge Roads, near the unincorporated community of Rush.

More than 80 people attended a community meeting Tuesday night to hear details from the company and ask questions about the timeline, land use, and impacts.

"We all live out here and ranch out here because we don't want this kind of stuff," said Eric Potts, who lives just a half-mile from the project site. "I think it’s a bad idea."

Potts voiced concerns about runoff, local flooding, and potential disruption to wildlife in the area. He also questioned whether the project’s developers had completed proper environmental studies.

Not all attendees were opposed. Sheep farmer William Vogl said he came to the meeting hoping to find ways to collaborate, proposing the use of sheep for vegetation management beneath the panels.

"You’re bringing in community farms, improving the land, and building it back better than it was before," Vogl said.

A representative from 174 Power Global says the energy generated from the project would feed into the broader power grid, not directly to local homes. Still, the company says El Paso County would benefit from increased property taxes, construction jobs, and revenue from state land leases that help fund K-12 schools.

"There’s definitely economic benefit," said Jose Valabez, Director of Product Development. "We’re working with the state and community to deliver this project responsibly."

The company estimates the project could cost between $800 and $900 million and aims to begin construction in 2027, with operations starting by late 2029. That timeline, however, depends on obtaining permits and accessing high-voltage transmission lines.

According to Valabez, 174 Power Global plans to submit formal permit applications to El Paso County before the end of the year. The project is still in its early stages of planning.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.