Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath legend, dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary singer of Black Sabbath fame, has died, according to ABC News. He was 76 years old.

According to ABC, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019. In addition to his Parkinson's diagnosis, Osbourne damaged his spine in a major accident four years ago and had undergone multiple surgeries since, CNN reports.

Only a few months ago, Osbourne shared an update on his health with Rolling Stone, saying he would handle his last concert the best that he could.

“If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man,” he said in an earlier 2023 interview.

Osbourne is known for his rambunctious performances, including those where he threw raw meat at concert goers, and another instance where he bit into a dead bat, which he thought was rubber, that a fan threw on stage.

