City of Colorado Springs hosting public meetings on Housing Needs Assessment this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is holding open houses this week for those who want to learn more about the Housing Needs Assessment.

According to the city, the assessment helps provide information on housing supply and challenges. The assessment aligns with Mayor Mobolade's efforts for the city to take a data-driven approach to issues.

According to officials, the assessment is funded by the City of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Community Development Block Grant, and the Colorado Infrastructure and Strong Communities Grant Program.

Below are the meeting locations and dates:

North Location

Wednesday, July 23 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Library 21C (1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO, 80920)

Southeast Location

Wednesday, July 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Family Success Center (1520 Verde Dr., Room 127, Colorado Springs, CO, 80910)

Central Location

Thursday, July 24 from 9 to 11 a.m.

UCCS Downtown Lounge (102 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903)

West Location

Thursday, July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Manitou City Hall (606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO, 80829)

Virtual Meeting

Thursday, July 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Join at ColoradoSprings.gov/HousingNeedsAssessment

(Click this link on the day of the meeting to access the Zoom call)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.