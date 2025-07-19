Summer fare from around the world to cool down in hot weather

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our latest roundup of travel news: the librarian who ran off with the yacht captain, what Disneyland used to look like, plus the best summer fare — from salads to ice cream to hot-weather drinks.

Summer food and drink

If salad for you is just lettuce and tomatoes on a plate, you’re doing it wrong.

Take inspiration from around the world in our guide to 24 salads that deserve a place at every table. There’s sweet and tangy “prosperity toss” fish salad from Malaysia, Mexican chopped salad with jicama and pepitas, and pickled pressgurka from Sweden.

Leave room too for the warm umami spice blend of Ethiopia’s timatim, served with spongy injera flatbread.

You’ve likely never heard of ayran, Turkey’s much-loved mix of yogurt, salt and water, but it’s been refreshing locals for at least 1,000 years.

Its salty zest might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s ideal for restoring mineral balance lost through perspiration, and it’s good for digestive health, too.

Americans might be more familiar with cooling down with an ice cream from a Mister Softee truck, with childhood summers soundtracked by that comforting jingle.

But the iconic brand is facing an uncertain future. This story from the 2024 archives explores the history of the summer staple, from its 1960s heyday to now.

Changes at airport security

Following the news last week that US airplane passengers can now keep on their shoes at airport security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now expanding checkpoint lanes for military members and families with children.

The dedicated family lane will be introduced under a program called “Families on the Fly.”

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, also hinted this week that there might be more changes to come.

“The liquids — I’m questioning,” said Noem at the Hill Nation Summit. “So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be.”

What Disneyland used to look like

The modern theme park industry was born on July 17, 1955, when Disneyland opened on 160 acres of former orange groves in Anaheim, California. The man behind it all — Walt Disney — is coming to (animatronic) life in a new show celebrating the park’s 70th anniversary.

And these fascinating archive photographs show how Disneyland looked when it launched 70 years ago.

If that has you hankering for more fairytale castles, Portugal’s red-and-yellow Pena Palace is a particularly playful example. Also in our roundup are Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, built into the mouth of a cliffside cave, and Edinburgh Castle, Britain’s most besieged fortress.

It was Scotland’s Perth Museum that was under attack this week, however, when a kilt-wearing man smashed a glass case holding the Stone of Destiny, an ancient symbol of Scottish nationhood. Here’s what went down.

Listen to love

The new season of CNN Travel’s Chance Encounters podcast is more than halfway through, but there’s still time to razzle-dazzle your summer with some beautiful tales of romance.

American Vickie Moretz didn’t know what “standby” meant when she booked a cheap flight to London in 1982. Just before takeoff, she was rushed onboard and seated beside Graham Kidner — a 22-year-old Brit. That last-minute placement sparked a connection that’s lasted over 40 years.

Librarian Beverly Carriveau was 23 when she felt a “thunderbolt” upon locking eyes with 30-year-old yacht captain Bob Parsons. It was the summer of 1968 and the two North Americans were in Mexico. Before long, Carriveau quit her job and moved to the country to be with him.

To enjoy these podcasts to the maximum, you’ll want to listen to them using some high-quality tech. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide to the best noise-canceling headphones, according to years of editor testing.

‘Let’s leave the country’

After experiencing a devastating loss, Kema Ward-Hopper and her family were desperate for a change from their life in Houston. Now they are part of a growing American exodus seeking healing and a simpler life amid Costa Rica’s natural beauty.

In case you missed it

The world’s first national park isn’t in the US.

It’s in a country with one of the world’s lowest population densities.

A frequent flyer needed a kidney transplant to live.

This Delta worker donated one of hers.

London has leaned into Jack the Ripper tourism.

The locals don’t like it.

Japan is a model of cleanliness.

So where are all the trash cans?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.