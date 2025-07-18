Week of free and discounted events around Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis is reminding Coloradans that the third annual Celebrate Colorado event kicks off Friday, July 25th, through Sunday, August 3rd.

According to the Governor, the event is a statewide, week-long celebration featuring free and discounted events throughout the state.

Here are just a few Celebrate Colorado events:

Coloradans can find local events and discounted activities on the Celebrate Colorado interactive map.

Hosted events can be registered for throughout the week using the Celebrate Colorado Event Form.

“Colorado is the best place to live, work, play, and celebrate everything that makes Colorado unique. I encourage all Coloradans, organizations, and businesses to continue to register events for the week so Coloradans in every community can get out, join in on the festivities, and celebrate everything Colorado,” said Governor Polis.

