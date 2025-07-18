US 24 closed in both directions due to a crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- US 24 is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says the closure runs from Cotton Tail Drive and Curtis Road (3 to 4 miles east of Colorado Springs) from Mile Point 322.5 to Mile Point 323.8.

State Patrol told KRDO13 that the crash involved two vehicles and one motorcycle. Patrol says the motorcyclist is deceased.

Patrol says the road should be expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should expect heavy delays. CDOT also asked that they use caution.

This is a breaking news situation with minimal details, but this article may be updated.

