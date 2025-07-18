Massive Attack, Brian Eno among UK and Irish musicians banding together to speak out on Israel’s war in Gaza

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — A group of musicians from the United Kingdom and Ireland say they have formed a syndicate to advocate for artists speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza and the role of foreign governments in funding it.

“Because of our expressions of conscience, we’ve been subject to various intimidations from within our industry” and “legally via organised bodies such as UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI),” read a social media post by the band Massive Attack, a version of which has been shared by Kneecap and Fontaines D.C., as well as musician and producer Brian Eno.

The musicians said they are aware of “aggressive, vexatious campaigns operated by UKLFI and of multiple individual incidences of intimidation within the music industry itself” designed to censor and silence artists.

Caroline Turner, director of UKLFI, said in a statement to CNN Friday: “Massive Attack has launched an attack on our organization, which helps to protect victims of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel racism.”

“Unfortunately, antisemitism has become an everyday part of life in the UK, and those trying to protect its victims are now subject to vicious attacks by the perpetrators,” Turner added.

The posts come after Northern Irish rappers Kneecap and the British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan drew criticism for their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rhetoric. Both are facing police investigations for their performances at Glastonbury music festival, following reports by UKLFI.

UKLFI said it reported a singer in Bob Vylan to the police for chanting “Death to the IDF” during their Glastonbury set, referring to the Israeli military. It also reported UK public broadcaster the BBC for showing the set. The BBC later called Bob Vylan’s performance “antisemitic” and said it should not have been broadcast.

A member of Kneecap, which has been a vocal critic of Israel and the war in Gaza, was charged with a terrorism offense last month for allegedly displaying a flag “in support of Hezbollah,” according to London police, following a report by UKLFI.

UK counterterrorism police said they were investigating the group after videos emerged allegedly showing the band calling for British politicians to be killed and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” in apparent support for the militant groups from Gaza and Lebanon, respectively, both enemies of Israel.

Kneecap has previously said it has never supported Hamas or Hezbollah and that the footage circulating online has been “deliberately taken out of all context” as part of a “smear campaign” following their criticism of Israel and the United States over the former’s 20-month war in Gaza.

Both Bob Vylan and Kneecap have faced widespread gig cancellations.

UKLFI said it had written to the UK venues where Kneecap was due to perform this summer and warned them “of the risks of allowing them to perform.”

The US State Department banned Bob Vylan from performing in the US.

In their joint social media posts, the musicians in the newly-formed alliance encouraged other artists who wish to speak up but are afraid of repercussions to contact them.

“The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description,” said the post announcing the formation of the syndicate, which calls for a ceasefire; the “immediate, unfettered access” of aid to Gaza; the end of UK arms sales to Israel; and other measures.

“Having withstood these campaigns of attempted censorship, we won’t stand by and allow other artists – particularly those at earlier stages of their careers or in other positions of professional vulnerability – to be threatened into silence or career cancellation.”

The English singer Paloma Faith lent her support on the post shared by Kneecap.

“Keep going everyone it’s going to eventually change! Hang in there,” she wrote in a comment via her verified account on Instagram.

