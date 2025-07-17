Super Bowl-winning linebacker Bryan Braman dies aged 38 after battle with ‘very rare form of cancer’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Super Bowl-winning linebacker Bryan Braman, who played for two teams across seven seasons in the NFL, has died aged 38 after a battle with a “very rare form of cancer,” his agent confirmed to CNN Sports on Thursday.

“Bryan Braman was a warrior in every sense – on the field and in life – facing every battle with unshakable grit and heart,” Sean Stellato said. “His passing leaves a void not just in football, but in the spirit of every underdog who ever dared to fight.”

According to a GoFundMe page which was organized to help fund his treatment and medical necessities, Braman had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

In the latest update on the page from June, it said that Braman had undergone multiple “surgical procedures” at a facility in Seattle but had been unable to fully recover due to his lowered immunity.

The latest post added that Braman had returned home after undergoing Car T-cell reprogramming treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, Car T-cell therapy involves genetically engineering a patient’s own T cells – part of the body’s immune system – to attack cancer cells.

Although there were signs of optimism as the “mass did start to shrink,” the cancer “started fighting back.” As a result, Braman underwent chemo treatments but the cancer grew “exponentially faster” around his vital organs.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe had raised almost $90,000. Braman’s former Houston Texans teammate, JJ Watt, donated $10,000 to the cause.

Watt later paid tribute to Braman on social media, writing: “Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon.”

Stellato posted a framed, signed jersey from Braman on his Instagram Stories with the caption: “My heart hurts. I love you Bryan.”

Braman began his college career at Idaho before moving to Long Beach City College and finishing at West Texas A&M.

Having gone undrafted, he signed with the Texans in 2011 as an undrafted free agent.

Braman became a fixture of Houston’s special teams unit. He became a fan favorite after making a tackle with no helmet on during a game against the Tennessee Titans in 2011.

In 2012, he was named a Pro Bowl special teams alternate.

Braman spent three years in Houston before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent four seasons – including a brief spell on the New Orleans Saints practice team – with the Eagles.

In his final NFL season, he was part of the Eagles team which won Super Bowl LII, beating the New England Patriots.

