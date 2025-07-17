Denise Richards granted temporary restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of “repeatedly” physically abusing her throughout their marriage, according to court documents.

Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, the documents state, which were filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday and obtained by CNN.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star alleged in her declaration that throughout their relationship, Phypers would “frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me,” and that he hacked into her laptop and phone to download “all of my text messages,” the filing read.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Richards for comment.

Phypers denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence,” he told the publication.

CNN has been unable to reach Phypers for further comment.

Richards said in her filing that until now, she’d been “afraid” to report Phyper to authorities because “he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone.”

“As with most of Aaron’s abuse of me, I felt fearful Aaron may kill me or cause me serious bodily harm,” the filing read.

A photo of Richards with what appears to be a black eye is included in one of the exhibits of the filing.

Richards’ allegations come weeks after Phypers filed for divorce from Richards, according to publicly available court records online.

The former couple were married in 2018 and do not share any children together.

