Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs ranked 14th most boring city in the U.S.

KRDO
By
Published 12:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A recent list released by Finance Buzz lands Colorado Springs as the 14th most boring city in America.

KRDO13 is digging into what data points were used to come to that conclusion.

Researchers at Finance Buzz say they collected data in categories using a mix of population makeup, culinary scene, outdoor activities, nightlife, celebrations and things to do. Here's more on their study.

KRDO13 will have more reaction to this ranking and how locals may defend the city on KRDO News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.