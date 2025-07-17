California State Fair exhibit gives out cannabis seeds for a penny

By James Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Getting freebies is a California State Fair tradition, but this year, there’s a new type of sample sparking up interest.

Adults entering the California Cannabis Experience exhibit can now get a packet of pot seeds to take home and start their own grow.

“We’ve already given away thousands of seeds,” said Embarc co-founder Dustin Moore. “Under California law, we have to sell them for a penny to be compliant.”

Organizers hope many people will turn this into a budding backyard hobby.

“It’s important, as we normalize cannabis in a responsible way, to encourage folks to grow at home,” Moore said.

“We would love nothing more than to have as many people as possible popping these seeds in their backyard and getting some experience with this beautiful plant,” said Scott Vasterling, founder of Humboldt Family Farms.

Experts say it doesn’t take much effort to grow your own ganja.

“It’s a weed, literally. That’s why they call it weed, so growing cannabis is about as simple as keeping a weed alive in your backyard. Sun, water, and fertilizer, and a little bit of love. That’s all it takes,” Moore said.

Cannabis cultivation is still illegal under federal law, but in California, up to six plants are permitted for personal use, although some places don’t allow them to be grown outdoors.

The state fair already presents Golden Bear awards for California’s best cannabis, and people picking up seeds this year could be next year’s winners in a new category for home growers.

“We’ll have the same opportunity to grow their cannabis at home and compete alongside the best farmers in the state of California,” Moore said.

Organizers expect to hand out 15,000 seeds at the fair this year, which come from the Humboldt Seed Company in Northern California.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.