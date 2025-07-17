30 health violations result in closure of Colorado Springs restaurant

This week's Restaurant Roundup is evidence that while years of knowledge and experience often result in a successful health inspection, suddenly taking over a restaurant can bring a steep learning curve and a disastrous score.

On July 10, the Coal Mine Dragon on 8th Street was shut down after 30 violations were found during a routine inspection.

The previous Restaurant Roundup record was 19.

Among the problems found that day:

No handwashing sinks are easily accessible from the cook line, prep line

Several moldy items were in the walk-in, such as a sweet potato, soup, broth, and bell peppers. Also, wilted spinach at the sushi bar.

Cooked chicken was stored in a cardboard box that was previously used for raw chicken

Mouse feces were observed throughout the kitchen to include the interior of the walk-in cooler

Observed the interior of all refrigerators and freezers to be heavily soiled

Outdoor rodent bait stations were found throughout the inside of the restaurant, filled with an unapproved pesticide.

Can opener blade was heavily soiled

Interior of the ice machine was heavily soiled and rusted

Fly traps were observed over food contact surfaces in the kitchen. Fly traps in the kitchen had a high number of flies on them.

Observed kitchen floors, walls and ceilings to be heavily soiled throughout

When KRDO13 showed up on Monday, the restaurant was still closed to customers, but owner Ruth Fezatte and several contractors were on site addressing the violations.

Fezatte apologized for the low score, telling KRDO13 that she had just taken over the business six months ago with no experience owning or operating a restaurant.

She also claims she inherited a variety of problems from the previous owners.

At the time she spoke with KRDO13, she had just returned from the hardware store and said a crew had worked almost nonstop to get the kitchen back into compliance.

"Like last night, I got to sleep around 4 a.m.,” she says, “I did hire some extra people to come to clean. So far, we did everything they asked for.”

In a strong showing of transparency and accountability, she then walked KRDO13 through the kitchen to show some of the work they have performed since the inspection.

A receipt from Terminix confirmed that she had hired a pest control company to address the evidence of rodents.

There were also large trash cans, pieces of steel wool, and other materials throughout the kitchen to show the extent of the cleanup.

Although her English was broken, she made it clear that the inspection was a shock to her, and if she was aware of the violations earlier, she would have corrected them.

As of July 17, Coal Mine Dragon had yet to reopen, but Fezatte hoped to be open by the end of the week.

OTHER FAILING SCORES:

Zaika Indian Cuisine - 4661 Centennial - 13 violations

Back East Bar and Grill - 9475 Briar Village Point - 13 violations

Gaia Masala & Burger - 12 S Tejon - 13 violations

China Menu Restaurant - 9673 Prominent Point - 12 violations - (also featured in February)

Szechuan Panda - 6928 Mesa Ridge Pkwy - 10 violations

Norbu's Himalayan Hut - 915 Manitou Ave - 9 violations

Chili’s - 5807 N Academy - 8 violations

Carrabba's Italian Grill - 7 violations

HIGH SCORES:

Wendy's – 1541 S Nevada

Taco Bell - 5650 N Academy

Panda Express – 7545 Falcon Marketplace

Panda Express - 2960 S Academy

IHOP - 8065 N Academy

Papa John’s - 3010 N Powers

Wingstop - 6922 Mesa Ridge Pkwy

Wienerschnitzel – 8045 Fountain Mesa Rd

The Weinerschnitzel in Fountain is only about 10 months old, but has already developed quite a following.

When asked what the restaurant’s biggest draw is, co-owner Sunny Singh said with a smile, “It’s the chili.”

Yes, chili dogs have been the staple of the chain since it first opened in the 1960’s, and the famous topping is even sold in cans, but the menu includes hot dogs of all sorts as well as hamburgers, ice cream, and other fast food staples.

Singh attributes his high score to the constant coaching of his staff and the leadership of his general manager Estella Garcia.

“We coach and train our employees often, sometimes every day,” he says, “We tell them if they're doing something wrong, we tell them to correct it. Food safety is one of the biggest concerns because I eat here, my family eats here, my kids eat here. We don't want anybody to get sick.”

“I like it, I care about my team, I care about my customers,” adds Garcia, an employee of multiple Wienerschnitzel restaurants over the last 21 years.

