WATCH: Idaho firefighter injured in deadly ambush comes to Colorado for treatment

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A firefighter injured in last month's deadly ambush in Idaho is now in Colorado for treatment, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department shared Tuesday.

On June 29, firefighters from Coeur d'Alene were dispatched to a report of a brush fire at Canfield Mountain in Idaho.

But when the firefighters arrived, a man ambushed them, fatally shooting two firefighters and wounding another. Investigators now believe the fire was set intentionally by the suspect, Wess Roley, to lure firefighters to the scene before attacking them.

Firefighter Dave Tysdal was seriously injured after he was shot in the back during the attack. He's credited with helping save the lives of fellow first responders by warning them to stay out of the area after he was shot, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said.

According to the department, Tysdal's injuries include a collapsed lung, shattered ribs, and spinal swelling. While he currently cannot move his legs, doctors remain hopeful the function could return – especially after Tysdal voluntarily began to move the toes on his left foot on Sunday.

Tysdal received a hero’s sendoff at Kootenai Health Medical Center on Tuesday, with hospital staff and local first responders lining the hallway. You can watch a video of the sendoff, provided by the fire department, above.

The next steps of his treatment will happen in Colorado. Tysdal arrived at Centennial Airport on Tuesday, where he was met with rows of Denver metro firefighters in uniform, who welcomed him in a quiet tribute.

He'll now receive treatment at a local facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

