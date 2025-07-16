Tracking more severe storms Thursday

TONIGHT: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place for counties along and east of I-25 until 10:00 p.m. due to flash flooding, damaging hail, 70 MPH gusts and an isolated tornado possible. Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms continue through the late night hours after 10:00 p.m. We dry out in most areas in the early morning. Overnight lows stay mild in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW: We start dry with showers and storm in the afternoon and evening, some of which could become severe. Highs top off in the low to mid 80s in lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: We'll start to feel the effects of Thursday's warm front on Friday, with afternoon highs shooting up to the high 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s in Pueblo. Highs stay similar Saturday and Sunday with afternoon storm chances continuing for the foreseeable future.