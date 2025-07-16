The Tri-Lakes softball team heads west for a shot at the Little League World Series.

For the third straight year, the Tri-Lakes softball team claimed the Colorado State championship.

"I feel like we just have a really good team dynamic, if you know what I mean. We're always picking each other up and supporting everyone. We do have a lot of haters, so that's for sure, from a lot of other teams because we're so good," says shortstop Victoria Vaughn.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to even go once, but to get to go three times, like that's the most you can go because of age restrictions. But it is very cool, like to like after the game you can go rewatch yourself and be like, Wow, that's me out there. It's very surreal," says second baseman Lily Arellano.

The girls are undefeated and will take a ton of momentum into the regional tournament. They play Idaho on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a game that will be on ESPN.

"It's like a really like life changing experience. And this is like the last year I can do it. So, like, it's like, really fun and like, looking down at it like, a few years, I'm going to be like, Wow, that was really cool. Like how young I was and being able to play on ESPN," says first baseman Avery Dunn.

"That's really cool. I think we have a really good chance of doing good if we just stay together. It's kind of hard to keep the team chemistry when you're together all the time. So if we can do that, we'll have a really good chance," says pitcher Ava Fluegge.

Vaughn, Dunn, and Arellano are state champions for the third straight year. As great as the games are, it's the time with each other that makes it special.

"I have like three years of memories worth of going to play on national TV and being with my friend. Like, it's such it's so, like, surprising to me. Like, I would have never thought I'd be able to have the opportunity to do this," says Arellano.

"We had this one little like Girls night where we all went into each other's rooms and like had a bunch of treats and watched like movies and stuff. And I think that is something that I'll always remember," says Arellano.

"It's very exciting because like we get to go to a different state. We get to like, hang out with other teams from different states. We get another story and we get to like live with each other because we up together and like it's just fun to be like around them," says Arellano.