CSPD locates stolen vehicle, two arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located a stolen Honda Civic with the help of their Motor Vehicle Theft Unit.

According to CSPD, detectives located the vehicle near Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, where they began monitoring the stolen car on July 15 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was a 15-year-old male, who was not identified due to his juvenile status. The passenger of the car was identified as Joseph Martinez, 18 years old.

Police say the juvenile driver allegedly drove away from detectives during a traffic stop. Shortly later, detectives used a grapple device near the intersection of South Murray Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard and successfully stopped the stolen vehicle, says CSPD.

According to police, both suspects immediately exited the stolen vehicle and ran from detectives but were quickly caught and placed into custody.

CSPD says that detectives found a reported stolen handgun on the passenger floorboard and controlled substances in possession of the driver.

The juvenile driver was charged with alleged motor vehicle theft, felony eluding, obstructing, and violation of a protection order, which prohibited him from possessing controlled substances.

The passenger, Martinez, was charged with alleged obstruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violating a protection order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

