Truck driver airlifted to hospital after collision with Amtrak train in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with an Amtrak train in Gilpin County on Monday, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

The crash was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. According to Amtrak, the train was traveling from Chicago to San Francisco when it hit the truck in the area of Highway 72 and South Beaver Creek Road.

Courtesy: Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

GCSO confirmed the truck driver was airlifted to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

The sheriff's office reports that at the time of the train crash, there were 268 passengers onboard, along with 10 crew members. No injuries were reported on the train.

Courtesy: Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

After a three-hour delay, the train continued west on its route, Amtrak confirmed to KUSA Denver.

South Beaver Creek Road was closed for over 6 hours as crews worked to clean up the area. All impacted roads were reopened by 6 p.m., GCSO said.

Courtesy: Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

In an update on social media, the sheriff's office thanked all the agencies that worked to quickly reopen the area – and issued a special thank you to two community members they say came out of their homes to assist after the crash.

"They sat with the injured individual to offer comfort and support, and even helped with traffic control until emergency crews arrived," GCSO said. "Your compassion and willingness to step up in a time of need made a real difference, and we thank you."

Amtrak is now working with local law enforcement to continue investigating the crash.

